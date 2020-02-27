Rays 6, Tigers 3

Tigers Rays ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 32 6 9 6 C.Mybin rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Cameron rf 2 0 0 0 D.Czens lf 0 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 2 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 Stk Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Whitley rf 1 0 0 0 C.Gbson lf 2 0 1 0 Tstsugo dh 3 1 2 2 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Sllivan pr 1 0 0 0 Schwndl ph 1 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 2 0 1 0 O’Grady 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Dixon 1b 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez 1b 2 0 1 1 J.Schop 2b 2 0 1 0 D.Kelly 1b 0 1 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 2 1 2 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0 Mstrbni pr 1 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 1 1 Woodrow cf 2 1 2 1 J.Wndle 2b 3 1 1 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0 E.Haase c 1 1 1 2 W.Admes ss 2 2 2 2 Plcelli c 1 0 0 0 W.Frnco ss 1 0 0 0 J.Mrcer ss 2 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0

Detroit 000 000 300 — 3 Tampa Bay 220 010 01x — 6

E_Agrazal (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Castro (0), Renfroe (0), Tsutsugo (0), Wendle (0). HR_Haase (0), Adames (0). SB_Reyes (0). CS_Cozens (0). SF_Martinez (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tigers Zimmermann L, 0-0 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alexander 1 2 1 1 0 0 Agrazal 1 1 0 0 0 0 Santiago 1 0 0 0 1 2 Schreiber 1 1 1 1 1 0

Rays Glasnow W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 2 Loup H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 0 1 Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gilmartin 2 4 3 3 0 0 Labosky H, 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 Thompson S, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 2

WP_Gilmartin.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi First, Bill Welke Second, Manny Gonzalez Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:36. A_3,314

