Rays 6, Tigers 3

February 27, 2020 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tigers Rays
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 32 6 9 6
C.Mybin rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0
Cameron rf 2 0 0 0 D.Czens lf 0 0 0 0
V.Reyes cf 2 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0
Stk Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Whitley rf 1 0 0 0
C.Gbson lf 2 0 1 0 Tstsugo dh 3 1 2 2
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Sllivan pr 1 0 0 0
Schwndl ph 1 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0
C..Cron 1b 2 0 1 0 O’Grady 3b 1 0 0 0
B.Dixon 1b 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez 1b 2 0 1 1
J.Schop 2b 2 0 1 0 D.Kelly 1b 0 1 0 0
H.Cstro 2b 2 1 2 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0 Mstrbni pr 1 0 0 0
Da.Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 1 1
Woodrow cf 2 1 2 1 J.Wndle 2b 3 1 1 0
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0
E.Haase c 1 1 1 2 W.Admes ss 2 2 2 2
Plcelli c 1 0 0 0 W.Frnco ss 1 0 0 0
J.Mrcer ss 2 0 0 0
W.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0
Detroit 000 000 300 3
Tampa Bay 220 010 01x 6

E_Agrazal (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Castro (0), Renfroe (0), Tsutsugo (0), Wendle (0). HR_Haase (0), Adames (0). SB_Reyes (0). CS_Cozens (0). SF_Martinez (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tigers
Zimmermann L, 0-0 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3
Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alexander 1 2 1 1 0 0
Agrazal 1 1 0 0 0 0
Santiago 1 0 0 0 1 2
Schreiber 1 1 1 1 1 0
Rays
Glasnow W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 2
Loup H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gilmartin 2 4 3 3 0 0
Labosky H, 0 1 2 0 0 0 1
Thompson S, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 2

WP_Gilmartin.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi First, Bill Welke Second, Manny Gonzalez Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:36. A_3,314

