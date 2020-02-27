Rays 6, Tigers 3

|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|
|C.Mybin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Czens lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stk Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Gbson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tstsugo dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sllivan pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Grady 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dixon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Lugo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrmann c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Woodrow cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Wndle 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Haase c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Plcelli c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrcer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|220
|010
|01x
|—
|6
E_Agrazal (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Castro (0), Renfroe (0), Tsutsugo (0), Wendle (0). HR_Haase (0), Adames (0). SB_Reyes (0). CS_Cozens (0). SF_Martinez (0).
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann L, 0-0
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Castro
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Agrazal
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santiago
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow W, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loup H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Drake
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gilmartin
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Labosky H, 0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson S, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Gilmartin.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi First, Bill Welke Second, Manny Gonzalez Third, Adam Bec.
T_2:36. A_3,314
