Rays 9, Yankees 7

Yankees Rays ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 7 12 7 Totals 29 9 8 7 Ty.Wade ss 3 0 0 0 Meadows rf 2 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 2 0 0 1 Arzrena rf 1 2 1 2 Andujar 3b 3 1 1 1 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 Alvarez 3b 2 0 1 0 Tr.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Ma.Burt 1b 2 1 1 0 Brsseau 1b 1 0 0 0 Innetta c 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 2 1 1 0 W.Swyer c 2 1 0 0 K.Smith ph 1 1 0 1 Gittens dh 3 1 2 0 Tstsugo lf 1 0 1 0 K.Dglan ph 2 0 1 0 D.Czens pr 2 1 1 0 Estrada 2b 3 1 1 1 Krmaier cf 2 1 0 1 Cabrera 2b 2 0 1 1 LaMarre cf 2 0 0 0 Florial cf 3 1 0 0 W.Admes ss 1 0 0 0 Lckrdge cf 1 0 0 0 Luc.Fox ss 2 0 1 2 Ambrgey rf 3 1 2 2 J.Wndle 2b 2 1 1 0 Z.Zhner rf 1 0 0 0 Mstrbni 2b 1 1 0 0 T.Mlone lf 3 0 1 1 M.Znino c 2 0 1 1 Be.Ruta lf 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 1 1 0 0

New York 010 014 100 — 7 Tampa Bay 030 002 13x — 9

E_Sawyer 2 (2), Choi (1). DP_New York 6, Tampa Bay 0. 2B_Amburgey (1), Cozens (1). 3B_Arozarena (1). HR_Andujar (1). SB_Amburgey (1), Cozens (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Yankees Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hale 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Lyons 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Schmidt 1 1 0 0 1 0 Nelson 1 0 0 0 2 0 Yajure 1 0 0 0 1 1 Vizcaino H, 0 1 2 2 2 0 1 Abreu H, 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 Lane L, 0-0 2-3 1 3 2 2 0 Reeves 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Rays Yarbrough 1 1 0 0 0 1 Castillo 1 1 1 0 0 2 Kittredge H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Poche H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 Banda H, 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 McClanahan BS, 0-0 1 4 4 4 1 1 Gilmartin 1 3 1 1 0 1 Fleming W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Sherriff S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Vizcaino (Smith).

WP_Lyons.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas First, Junior Valentine Second, Adam Beck Third, Manny Gonzale.

T_3:07. A_6,330

