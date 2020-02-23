Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 9, Yankees 7

February 23, 2020 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Yankees Rays
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 12 7 Totals 29 9 8 7
Ty.Wade ss 3 0 0 0 Meadows rf 2 0 0 0
Cstillo ss 2 0 0 1 Arzrena rf 1 2 1 2
Andujar 3b 3 1 1 1 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0
Alvarez 3b 2 0 1 0 Tr.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0
Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
Ma.Burt 1b 2 1 1 0 Brsseau 1b 1 0 0 0
Innetta c 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 2 1 1 0
W.Swyer c 2 1 0 0 K.Smith ph 1 1 0 1
Gittens dh 3 1 2 0 Tstsugo lf 1 0 1 0
K.Dglan ph 2 0 1 0 D.Czens pr 2 1 1 0
Estrada 2b 3 1 1 1 Krmaier cf 2 1 0 1
Cabrera 2b 2 0 1 1 LaMarre cf 2 0 0 0
Florial cf 3 1 0 0 W.Admes ss 1 0 0 0
Lckrdge cf 1 0 0 0 Luc.Fox ss 2 0 1 2
Ambrgey rf 3 1 2 2 J.Wndle 2b 2 1 1 0
Z.Zhner rf 1 0 0 0 Mstrbni 2b 1 1 0 0
T.Mlone lf 3 0 1 1 M.Znino c 2 0 1 1
Be.Ruta lf 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 1 1 0 0
New York 010 014 100 7
Tampa Bay 030 002 13x 9

E_Sawyer 2 (2), Choi (1). DP_New York 6, Tampa Bay 0. 2B_Amburgey (1), Cozens (1). 3B_Arozarena (1). HR_Andujar (1). SB_Amburgey (1), Cozens (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Yankees
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hale 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Lyons 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Schmidt 1 1 0 0 1 0
Nelson 1 0 0 0 2 0
Yajure 1 0 0 0 1 1
Vizcaino H, 0 1 2 2 2 0 1
Abreu H, 0 1 0 1 0 2 1
Lane L, 0-0 2-3 1 3 2 2 0
Reeves 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rays
Yarbrough 1 1 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 1 1 0 0 2
Kittredge H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Poche H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Banda H, 0 1 1 1 1 0 2
McClanahan BS, 0-0 1 4 4 4 1 1
Gilmartin 1 3 1 1 0 1
Fleming W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sherriff S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Vizcaino (Smith).

WP_Lyons.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas First, Junior Valentine Second, Adam Beck Third, Manny Gonzale.

T_3:07. A_6,330

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms