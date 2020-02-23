Rays 9, Yankees 7

|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|29
|9
|8
|7
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Arzrena rf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Andujar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tr.Gray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Burt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brsseau 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Innetta c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Swyer c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Gittens dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tstsugo lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Dglan ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Czens pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Krmaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Cabrera 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|LaMarre cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lckrdge cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ambrgey rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Wndle 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Z.Zhner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Be.Ruta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Perez c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|New York
|010
|014
|100
|—
|7
|Tampa Bay
|030
|002
|13x
|—
|9
E_Sawyer 2 (2), Choi (1). DP_New York 6, Tampa Bay 0. 2B_Amburgey (1), Cozens (1). 3B_Arozarena (1). HR_Andujar (1). SB_Amburgey (1), Cozens (1).
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hale
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Lyons
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmidt
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Yajure
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vizcaino H, 0
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Abreu H, 0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Lane L, 0-0
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Reeves
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poche H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Banda H, 0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McClanahan BS, 0-0
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Gilmartin
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Fleming W, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sherriff S, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Vizcaino (Smith).
WP_Lyons.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas First, Junior Valentine Second, Adam Beck Third, Manny Gonzale.
T_3:07. A_6,330
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.