Red Sox 3, Huskies 0

|Huskies
|
|
|
|
|
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|22
|3
|6
|3
|
|Hlzwssr 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pterson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Arauz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cervone lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ia.Fair 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Wlson rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Jrvis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rosen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dpere cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|DLoreto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rusconi cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstello rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Lnghi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crossen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ftzgrld 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Beaudet c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Co.Wong c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baldwin c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Lord ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Androli lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Espln lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D L Grr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Centeno dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Ntzer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Northeastern
|000
|000
|0xx
|—
|0
|Boston
|000
|003
|xxx
|—
|3
E_Downs (1), De La Guerra (1). DP_Northeastern 6, Boston 0. 2B_Costello (1). SB_Wilson (1). CS_Holzwasser (1), Costello (1).
|Huskies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schlitter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balboni
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gigliotti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burroni L, 0-0
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Ennen
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGrath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Brice
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leyer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hildenberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reyes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lau W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bazardo S, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Gigliotti (Baldwin).
WP_Burroni.
Umpires_Home, Steve Bavilacqua First, Pablo Lopez Second, Johnny Timiraos Third, Sam Sambucc.
T_2:12. A_6,851
