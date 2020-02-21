Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 3, Huskies 0

February 21, 2020 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Huskies Red Sox
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 0 4 0 Totals 22 3 6 3
Hlzwssr 2b 2 0 1 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 1 0
Pterson lf 2 0 1 0 J.Arauz ss 1 0 0 0
Cervone lf 1 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 2 0 1 0
Ia.Fair 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Wlson rf 0 1 0 0
E.Jrvis c 2 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 2 0 1 0
J.Rosen dh 2 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Dpere cf 2 0 0 0 Cstillo rf 2 0 0 0
DLoreto 1b 2 0 1 0 Rusconi cf 1 0 0 0
Cstello rf 2 0 1 0 N.Lnghi 1b 1 0 0 0
Crossen rf 1 0 0 0 Ftzgrld 2b 1 1 1 1
Beaudet c 2 0 0 0 Co.Wong c 1 0 0 0
S.Smith ss 2 0 0 0 Baldwin c 0 1 0 0
Ma.Lord ss 1 0 0 0 Androli lf 2 0 1 0
T.Espln lf 0 0 0 0
D L Grr 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Witte 3b 1 0 1 2
Centeno dh 2 0 0 0
B.Ntzer ph 1 0 0 0
Northeastern 000 000 0xx 0
Boston 000 003 xxx 3

E_Downs (1), De La Guerra (1). DP_Northeastern 6, Boston 0. 2B_Costello (1). SB_Wilson (1). CS_Holzwasser (1), Costello (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Huskies
Schlitter 1 1 0 0 0 0
Balboni 2 3 0 0 0 1
Gigliotti 1 0 0 0 1 0
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Burroni L, 0-0 2-3 1 3 3 3 1
Ennen 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Red Sox
McGrath 1 0 0 0 2 2
Brice 1 1 0 0 0 2
Leyer 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hildenberger 1 1 0 0 0 2
Reyes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lau W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bazardo S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Gigliotti (Baldwin).

WP_Burroni.

Umpires_Home, Steve Bavilacqua First, Pablo Lopez Second, Johnny Timiraos Third, Sam Sambucc.

T_2:12. A_6,851

