Red Sox 3, Huskies 0

Huskies Red Sox ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 24 0 4 0 Totals 22 3 6 3 Hlzwssr 2b 2 0 1 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 1 0 Pterson lf 2 0 1 0 J.Arauz ss 1 0 0 0 Cervone lf 1 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 2 0 1 0 Ia.Fair 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Wlson rf 0 1 0 0 E.Jrvis c 2 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 2 0 1 0 J.Rosen dh 2 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Dpere cf 2 0 0 0 Cstillo rf 2 0 0 0 DLoreto 1b 2 0 1 0 Rusconi cf 1 0 0 0 Cstello rf 2 0 1 0 N.Lnghi 1b 1 0 0 0 Crossen rf 1 0 0 0 Ftzgrld 2b 1 1 1 1 Beaudet c 2 0 0 0 Co.Wong c 1 0 0 0 S.Smith ss 2 0 0 0 Baldwin c 0 1 0 0 Ma.Lord ss 1 0 0 0 Androli lf 2 0 1 0 T.Espln lf 0 0 0 0 D L Grr 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 1 2 Centeno dh 2 0 0 0 B.Ntzer ph 1 0 0 0

Northeastern 000 000 0xx — 0 Boston 000 003 xxx — 3

E_Downs (1), De La Guerra (1). DP_Northeastern 6, Boston 0. 2B_Costello (1). SB_Wilson (1). CS_Holzwasser (1), Costello (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Huskies Schlitter 1 1 0 0 0 0 Balboni 2 3 0 0 0 1 Gigliotti 1 0 0 0 1 0 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 Burroni L, 0-0 2-3 1 3 3 3 1 Ennen 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Red Sox McGrath 1 0 0 0 2 2 Brice 1 1 0 0 0 2 Leyer 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hildenberger 1 1 0 0 0 2 Reyes 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lau W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bazardo S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Gigliotti (Baldwin).

WP_Burroni.

Umpires_Home, Steve Bavilacqua First, Pablo Lopez Second, Johnny Timiraos Third, Sam Sambucc.

T_2:12. A_6,851

