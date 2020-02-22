Red Sox 4, Rays 3

|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|M.Mrgot lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|LaMarre lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Ntzer 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mrtinez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jseph ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Grady cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Czens ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Espln rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Pllar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rusconi cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Na.Lowe 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Praza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lovullo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Hardy lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrmann dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tzu.Lin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mstrbni ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rbrtson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Bandy c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|Boston
|000
|010
|03x
|—
|4
E_McWilliams (1), Ockimey (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 6. 2B_Arozarena (1), Lovullo (1). SB_Benintendi (1).
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beeks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Slegers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan L, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Zombro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McWilliams
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Sanders
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mata
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brewer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Osich
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kickham W, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shawaryn H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tapia H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kent H, 0
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Gorst S, 0-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Brewer (Robertson).
WP_Ryan, McWilliams, Gorst.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Sam Holbrook Third, Junior Valentin.
T_2:58. A_9,641
