Red Sox 4, Rays 3

February 22, 2020 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Rays Red Sox
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 2 Totals 30 4 7 4
M.Mrgot lf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 2 0 1 0
LaMarre lf 2 0 1 1 Ockimey 1b 1 1 0 0
Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
V.Brjan 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Ntzer 2b 2 0 1 1
Mrtinez 1b 3 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 1 0 0 0
Sllivan pr 1 0 0 0 T.Jseph ph 2 0 1 0
O’Grady cf 2 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 2 0 0 0
D.Czens ph 2 0 0 0 T.Espln rf 0 1 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 K.Pllar rf 2 0 0 0
Arzrena rf 1 1 1 0 Rusconi cf 2 1 1 1
Na.Lowe 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Praza 2b 2 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 2 1 1 0 Lovullo 3b 2 1 1 1
K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez c 2 1 1 1 D.Hardy lf 1 0 0 0
Hrrmann dh 2 0 1 0 Tzu.Lin ss 2 0 1 0
Mstrbni ph 2 0 1 0 Wlliams ss 2 0 0 1
Rbrtson ss 1 0 1 0 J.Bandy c 1 0 1 0
T.Walls ss 2 0 0 0 Centeno c 2 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 003 3
Boston 000 010 03x 4

E_McWilliams (1), Ockimey (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 6. 2B_Arozarena (1), Lovullo (1). SB_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Rays
Richards 1 1 0 0 0 2
Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 1 2
Slegers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan L, 0-0 1 2 1 1 2 1
Zombro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
McWilliams 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Sanders 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Red Sox
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mata 1 1 0 0 1 0
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 3
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kickham W, 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 1
Shawaryn H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tapia H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kent H, 0 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Gorst S, 0-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Brewer (Robertson).

WP_Ryan, McWilliams, Gorst.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Sam Holbrook Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:58. A_9,641

