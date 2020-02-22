Red Sox 4, Rays 3

Rays Red Sox ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 10 2 Totals 30 4 7 4 M.Mrgot lf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 2 0 1 0 LaMarre lf 2 0 1 1 Ockimey 1b 1 1 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Ntzer 2b 2 0 1 1 Mrtinez 1b 3 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 1 0 0 0 Sllivan pr 1 0 0 0 T.Jseph ph 2 0 1 0 O’Grady cf 2 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Czens ph 2 0 0 0 T.Espln rf 0 1 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 K.Pllar rf 2 0 0 0 Arzrena rf 1 1 1 0 Rusconi cf 2 1 1 1 Na.Lowe 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Praza 2b 2 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 2 1 1 0 Lovullo 3b 2 1 1 1 K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez c 2 1 1 1 D.Hardy lf 1 0 0 0 Hrrmann dh 2 0 1 0 Tzu.Lin ss 2 0 1 0 Mstrbni ph 2 0 1 0 Wlliams ss 2 0 0 1 Rbrtson ss 1 0 1 0 J.Bandy c 1 0 1 0 T.Walls ss 2 0 0 0 Centeno c 2 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 003 — 3 Boston 000 010 03x — 4

E_McWilliams (1), Ockimey (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 6. 2B_Arozarena (1), Lovullo (1). SB_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Rays Richards 1 1 0 0 0 2 Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 0 Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 1 2 Slegers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan L, 0-0 1 2 1 1 2 1 Zombro 1 0 0 0 0 0 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 McWilliams 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 Sanders 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Red Sox Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mata 1 1 0 0 1 0 Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 3 Osich 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kickham W, 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 1 Shawaryn H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tapia H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kent H, 0 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Gorst S, 0-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Brewer (Robertson).

WP_Ryan, McWilliams, Gorst.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Sam Holbrook Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:58. A_9,641

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.