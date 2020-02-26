Red Sox 6, Pirates 3

|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|24
|3
|4
|3
|
|J.Praza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pabst ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Brito lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Osuna 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Androli rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Bandy c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Mrtin pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|C.Tcker ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chatham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rddle 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|N.Lnghi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meneses lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Susac c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|On.Cruz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Grr 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Wlson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strgeon cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|020
|010
|30x
|—
|6
|Pittsburgh
|011
|001
|0xx
|—
|3
E_Hernandez (1), Delay (1). LOB_Boston 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Longhi (1), Osuna (1). HR_Chavis (1), Ockimey (1), Duran (1). SB_Downs (1), Martin (1). CS_Duran (1). SF_Bandy (1), Riddle (1).
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Osich
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Feltman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brewer W, 0-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Aybar S, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Weiman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Burdi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Erlin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Neverauskas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard L, 0-0
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|DuRapau
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marvel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Neverauskas.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Chad Fairchild Second, Will Little Third, Ramon De Jesu.
T_2:47. A_4,886
