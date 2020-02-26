Red Sox 6, Pirates 3

Red Sox Pirates ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 11 6 Totals 24 3 4 3 J.Praza ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier dh 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz ph 2 0 0 0 A.Pabst ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 3b 3 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 2 1 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 1 0 0 S.Brito lf 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 2b 2 1 2 1 J.Osuna 3b 3 0 1 1 Androli rf 0 1 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 1 0 0 Plwecki c 2 0 1 0 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 J.Bandy c 0 0 0 1 Heredia cf 2 0 1 0 Cstillo rf 3 0 2 0 J.Mrtin pr 0 1 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 1 1 2 C.Tcker ss 3 0 1 1 Chatham dh 4 0 0 0 J.Rddle 2b 1 0 0 1 N.Lnghi 1b 3 1 2 0 K.Hayes 3b 1 0 0 0 Meneses lf 1 0 1 0 A.Susac c 2 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 3 1 2 2 On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 D L Grr 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Wlson lf 3 0 0 0 Strgeon cf 1 0 0 0

Boston 020 010 30x — 6 Pittsburgh 011 001 0xx — 3

E_Hernandez (1), Delay (1). LOB_Boston 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Longhi (1), Osuna (1). HR_Chavis (1), Ockimey (1), Duran (1). SB_Downs (1), Martin (1). CS_Duran (1). SF_Bandy (1), Riddle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Red Sox Perez 2 1 1 0 1 3 Osich 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 Feltman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brewer W, 0-0 2 1 1 1 2 1 Aybar S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 3

Pirates Keller 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 Weiman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rodriguez 1 2 0 0 0 2 Burdi 1 1 0 0 0 2 Erlin 1 2 1 1 1 1 Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 0 Howard L, 0-0 2-3 1 3 3 2 0 DuRapau 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Marvel 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Neverauskas.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Chad Fairchild Second, Will Little Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_2:47. A_4,886

