Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 6, Pirates 3

February 26, 2020 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Red Sox Pirates
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 11 6 Totals 24 3 4 3
J.Praza ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier dh 2 0 0 0
J.Arauz ph 2 0 0 0 A.Pabst ph 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez 3b 3 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 2 1 0 0
J.Downs ss 1 1 0 0 S.Brito lf 1 0 0 0
M.Chvis 2b 2 1 2 1 J.Osuna 3b 3 0 1 1
Androli rf 0 1 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 1 0 0
Plwecki c 2 0 1 0 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0
J.Bandy c 0 0 0 1 Heredia cf 2 0 1 0
Cstillo rf 3 0 2 0 J.Mrtin pr 0 1 0 0
Ockimey 1b 1 1 1 2 C.Tcker ss 3 0 1 1
Chatham dh 4 0 0 0 J.Rddle 2b 1 0 0 1
N.Lnghi 1b 3 1 2 0 K.Hayes 3b 1 0 0 0
Meneses lf 1 0 1 0 A.Susac c 2 0 0 0
J.Duran cf 3 1 2 2 On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0
D L Grr 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Wlson lf 3 0 0 0
Strgeon cf 1 0 0 0
Boston 020 010 30x 6
Pittsburgh 011 001 0xx 3

E_Hernandez (1), Delay (1). LOB_Boston 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Longhi (1), Osuna (1). HR_Chavis (1), Ockimey (1), Duran (1). SB_Downs (1), Martin (1). CS_Duran (1). SF_Bandy (1), Riddle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Red Sox
Perez 2 1 1 0 1 3
Osich 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3
Feltman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brewer W, 0-0 2 1 1 1 2 1
Aybar S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pirates
Keller 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
Weiman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 1 2 0 0 0 2
Burdi 1 1 0 0 0 2
Erlin 1 2 1 1 1 1
Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 0
Howard L, 0-0 2-3 1 3 3 2 0
DuRapau 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Marvel 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Neverauskas.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Chad Fairchild Second, Will Little Third, Ramon De Jesu.

Advertisement

T_2:47. A_4,886

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound