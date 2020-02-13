Red Sox beat Eduardo Rodríguez in salary arbitration

PHOENIX (AP) — The Boston Red Sox defeated pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez in salary arbitration on Thursday, improving teams to 5-1 this year.

Rodríguez will earn $8.3 million rather than his request for $8,975,000. The case was decided by arbitrators Steven Wolf, Walt De Treux and Melinda Gordon, who heard the argument Wednesday.

A right-hander who turns 27 in April, Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season, when he made $4,325,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Teams also beat Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez has been the lone player to win.

All-Star closer Josh Hader went to a hearing with Milwaukee on Thursday after just making the eligibility cutoff with 2 years, 115 days of major league service. Hader asked for a raise from $687,600 to $6.4 million, and the Brewers argued for $4.1 million. A decision from arbitrators Mark Burstein, Dan Brent and Frederic Horowitz is expected Friday.

A shaggy-haired left-hander who turns 26 in April, Hader had 37 saves in 44 chances and went 3-5 with a 2.62 ERA in his second straight All-Star season. He failed to hold a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning of the NL wild-card game, loading the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, then giving up a two-out, bases-loaded single to Washington’s Juan Soto that scored three runs. The Nationals won 4-3 and went on to their first World Series title.

Seven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

