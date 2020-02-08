Listen Live Sports

Red Wings send Cholowski to Grand Rapids of AHL

February 8, 2020 6:42 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have assigned defenseman Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The Red Wings announced the move Saturday. The 21-year-old Cholowski has two goals and six assists in 33 games this season for Detroit. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 85 career NHL games.

Cholowski was selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2016 draft.

The Red Wings host Boston on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

