Redd, Parks score 17 each as Bethune-Cookman upends NC A&T

February 8, 2020 7:33 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Leon Redd and Wali Parks scored 17 points apiece as Bethune-Cookman defeated North Carolina A&T 78-73 on Saturday.

Malik Maitland added 15 points with six assists and Isaiah Bailey had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (11-12, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Conference).

Bethune-Cookman led by 13 points at halftime and held the lead throughout the second half. A 3-pointer from Fred Cleveland Jr. drew first-place North Carolina A&T within single digits, 70-61 with 3:32 remaining in the game. About a minute later, Cleveland hit another 3-pointer to close the gap to 71-67 and Andre Jackson made it 71-69 with a layup at the two-minute mark.

The Wildcats responded with two free throws by Redd and Jordan Preaster dunked for a six-point lead that wasn’t threatened in the final minute.

Tyrone Lyons had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (12-13, 8-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Cleveland and Jackson had 14 points apiece, Jackson with six assists. Ronald Jackson had 17 rebounds and eight points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

