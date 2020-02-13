Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Reliever Tommy Hunter back with the Phillies

February 13, 2020 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) —

Tommy Hunter passed his physical and worked out with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday after the right-hander finalized an $850,000, one-year contract.

Hunter can earn an additional $1.4 million in performances as part of deal.

Hunter had surgery last July to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm after pitching in just five games. He had a 3.80 ERA in 64 innings in 2018 and has a 4.08 ERA and 21 saves in 12 seasons.

Advertisement

Righty reliever David Robertson was moved to the 60-day injury list to make room on the roster. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 15.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created