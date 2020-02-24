Listen Live Sports

Remaining Free Agents

February 24, 2020 6:56 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (AP) — The 27 remaining free agents:

BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.

BOSTON (2) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.

CLEVELAND (2) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Yasiel Puig, of.

HOUSTON (1) — Collin McHugh, rhp.

NEW YORK (1) — CC Sabathia, lhp.

SEATTLE (1) — Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.

TEXAS (1) — Shawn Kelley, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Brian McCann, c.

CHICAGO (3) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.

LOS ANGELES (2) — David Freese, 3b; Russell Martin, c.

MIAMI (2) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Albers, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Pat Neshek, rhp; Jason Vargas, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Tony Cingrani, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp.

