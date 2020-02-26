Listen Live Sports

Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75

February 26, 2020 9:06 pm
 
RHODE ISLAND (20-7)

Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Toppin 3-7 3-4 9, Dowtin 3-7 1-2 8, Martin 10-18 1-2 24, Russell 4-12 5-7 15, Walker 3-6 1-2 7, Long 4-10 2-3 13. Totals 27-62 13-20 76.

FORDHAM (7-20)

Soriano 6-11 2-2 14, Cobb 2-8 0-0 4, Colon 3-7 1-2 9, Perry 2-4 2-2 7, Portley 3-10 2-5 11, Gazi 5-8 2-2 15, Rose 1-2 0-1 3, Raut 2-6 0-0 5, Austin 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 27-60 9-14 75.

Halftime_Rhode Island 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 9-28 (Long 3-5, Martin 3-7, Russell 2-6, Dowtin 1-5, Walker 0-1, Toppin 0-4), Fordham 12-27 (Gazi 3-5, Portley 3-6, Colon 2-4, Perry 1-1, Rose 1-1, Austin 1-2, Raut 1-5, Cobb 0-3). Rebounds_Rhode Island 38 (Martin 16), Fordham 32 (Soriano 13). Assists_Rhode Island 13 (Russell 4), Fordham 19 (Cobb, Colon, Rose 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 15, Fordham 16. A_1,588 (3,200).

