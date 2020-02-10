Rhode Island, No. 6 Dayton put streaks on line

Rhode Island (18-5, 10-1) vs. No. 6 Dayton (21-2, 10-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island meets No. 6 Dayton as both teams have won their last 10 conference games. Rhode Island’s last A10 loss came against the Richmond Spiders 69-61 on Jan. 5. Dayton remains No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Saint Louis last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dayton’s Obi Toppin has averaged 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 13.8 points and five assists. For the Rams, Fatts Russell has averaged 20.3 points, 4.6 assists and three steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10.1 points and 10.2 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have given up only 63.1 points per game to A10 opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last five games. Crutcher has 28 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Rhode Island is 14-0 when it limits opponents to 67 or fewer points, and 4-5 when opposing teams exceed 67 points. Dayton is 19-0 when holding opponents to 76 points or fewer, and 2-2 whenever teams score more than 76 on the Flyers.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked seventh in Division I with an average of 81.7 points per game.

