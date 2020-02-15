Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rice 3-pointer puts New Mexico St. past Utah Valley 84-82

February 15, 2020 9:24 pm
 
1 min read
      

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jabari Rice had a career-high 29 points, including a 3-pointer in the final second that made the difference, as New Mexico State won its 15th consecutive game, narrowly defeating Utah Valley 84-82 on Saturday.

The Aggies trailed by a point late in the game when Rice got an assist from Evan Gilyard and drained the 3-pointer with a second to play for the winning margin.

Rice hit 4 of 5 from distance and 9 of 11 free throws. He added eight rebounds.

Ivan Aurrecoechea had 18 points for New Mexico State (21-6, 12-0 Western Athletic Conference). Gilyard added 13 points. Johnny McCants had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Advertisement

Isaiah White had 21 points for the Wolverines (9-17, 3-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Casdon Jardine added 14 points. Jamison Overton had 13 points.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Wolverines for the season. New Mexico State defeated Utah Valley 70-56 on Jan. 16. New Mexico State plays Texas Rio Grande Valley at home next Saturday. Utah Valley plays Cal State Bakersfield at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States