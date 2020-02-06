Listen Live Sports

Rice 86, UAB 72

February 6, 2020 10:30 pm
 
RICE (11-13)

Adams 4-7 1-2 13, Mullins 2-6 2-3 6, Murphy 4-6 0-0 11, Parrish 5-9 3-5 13, Peterson 6-10 5-6 17, Martin 4-8 0-0 10, Olivari 4-9 4-4 16, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Crisler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 15-20 86.

UAB (14-10)

Butler 1-2 0-1 2, Nicholson 0-3 0-0 0, Benjamin 5-9 1-2 14, Brinson 0-4 0-4 0, Lovan 3-6 3-7 9, Scott-Grayson 12-17 1-2 30, Ralat 1-5 1-1 4, Gueye 1-1 0-0 2, Pearson 4-4 0-2 8, Hurtado 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-53 6-19 72.

Halftime_Rice 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Rice 13-28 (Olivari 4-6, Adams 4-7, Murphy 3-5, Martin 2-5, Mullins 0-1, Peterson 0-4), UAB 10-20 (Scott-Grayson 5-8, Benjamin 3-7, Hurtado 1-2, Ralat 1-2, Brinson 0-1). Rebounds_Rice 26 (Martin 7), UAB 29 (Scott-Grayson, Gueye 5). Assists_Rice 15 (Peterson 6), UAB 18 (Benjamin 5). Total Fouls_Rice 20, UAB 19. A_3,032 (8,508).

