Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rice leads New Mexico St. past Grand Canyon 67-53

February 27, 2020 11:42 pm
 
1 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Jabari Rice had 16 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its 17th straight game, defeating Grand Canyon 67-53 on Thursday night.

Trevelin Queen had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (23-6, 14-0 Western Athletic Conference), who only shot 37% and was 5 of 28 behind the arc but had a 48-26 rebounding advantage.

New Mexico State’s winning streak is the longest in the nation and the Aggies have won 29 straight conference games.

With 25 offensive rebounds, New Mexico State had 22 second-chance points, helping build a 40-28 difference in points in the pain. The Aggies socred the first 11 points of the second half for a 48-25 lead and pushed it to 26 soon after.

Advertisement

Alessandro Lever had 17 points for the Antelopes (12-16, 7-7), who scored the last 10 points of the game. Isiah Brown added 12 points.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Carlos Johnson scored only 5 points despite entering the contest as the Antelopes’ second leading scorer at 15 points per game. He made 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 72-52 on Feb. 1. New Mexico State plays Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Saturday. Grand Canyon faces Texas Rio Grande Valley at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter