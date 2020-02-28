Rice looks to sweep Middle Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (7-21, 3-12) vs. Rice (13-15, 5-10)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice goes for the season sweep over Middle Tennessee after winning the previous matchup in Murfreesboro. The teams last played each other on Feb. 8, when the Owls outshot Middle Tennessee 52.8 percent to 42.2 percent and made 10 more free throws en route to an eight-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Robert Martin, Ako Adams and Josh Parrish have collectively scored 38 percent of Rice’s points this season and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Middle Tennessee, C.J. Jones, Antonio Green, Donovan Sims and Jayce Johnson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Middle Tennessee scoring, including 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 40.5 percent of the 168 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-9 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Raiders. Rice has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three contests while Middle Tennessee has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among CUSA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.