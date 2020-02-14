Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Richardson leads No. 22 Arizona State over Washington State

February 14, 2020 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Reili Richardson scored 13 of her 22 points in the final five minutes to help No. 22 Arizona State take the lead and hold off Washington State 62-59 on Friday night.

Ula Motuga tied it at 50 with a 3-pointer for Washington State with 3:20 left in the game. Richardson answered with back-to-back 3s to make it 56-50 and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win for the Sun Devils (17-8, 7-6 Pac-12), even as the Cougars (11-14, 4-9) rallied twice to within a point.

Ja’Tavia Tapley added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Robbi Ryan scored 10 for Arizona State. Richardson also had five rebounds and five assists.

Borislava Hristova had 15 of her 22 points in the second half to help Washington State rally from a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter. Hristova scored five during a 13-1 run that tied it 34-all late in the third.

Advertisement

Chanelle Molina added 13 points for the Cougars.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created