Richmond 59, Fordham 53

RICHMOND (17-6)

Cayo 3-5 1-2 7, Golden 1-5 2-4 4, Francis 5-12 4-6 18, Gilyard 7-11 5-8 22, Sherod 0-8 0-0 0, Gustavson 0-3 0-0 0, Burton 2-3 4-6 8, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0, Grace 0-1 0-1 0, Koureissi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 16-27 59.

FORDHAM (7-15)

Soriano 2-4 2-2 6, Austin 4-13 0-0 9, Cobb 4-9 0-0 10, Colon 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 4-7 0-0 11, Portley 4-9 2-3 12, Rose 1-4 1-3 3, Eyisi 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-51 5-8 53.

Halftime_Fordham 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 7-24 (Francis 4-9, Gilyard 3-7, Burton 0-1, Grace 0-1, Gustavson 0-2, Sherod 0-4), Fordham 8-24 (Perry 3-4, Cobb 2-5, Portley 2-6, Austin 1-6, Colon 0-1, Rose 0-2). Rebounds_Richmond 35 (Burton 9), Fordham 32 (Soriano 11). Assists_Richmond 11 (Golden, Gilyard 3), Fordham 12 (Cobb, Rose 3). Total Fouls_Richmond 11, Fordham 24. A_2,117 (3,200).

