Richmond 65, George Mason 50

GEORGE MASON (14-12)

Oduro 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson 2-6 2-2 6, Hartwell 3-6 0-0 7, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 3-9 4-4 11, Greene 4-10 2-2 11, Calixte 4-6 1-2 9, Mar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-46 10-12 50.

RICHMOND (20-6)

Cayo 3-5 1-1 7, Golden 8-11 5-5 21, Francis 6-13 1-2 14, Gilyard 2-7 0-0 4, Sherod 2-6 3-4 8, Gustavson 4-6 0-0 9, Burton 0-4 0-0 0, Grace 1-2 0-0 2, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0, Koureissi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 10-12 65.

Halftime_Richmond 26-19. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 4-17 (Johnson 1-2, Hartwell 1-3, Miller 1-4, Greene 1-6, Wilson 0-2), Richmond 3-16 (Gustavson 1-2, Sherod 1-4, Francis 1-6, Burton 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Gilyard 0-2). Fouled Out_Greene. Rebounds_George Mason 29 (Miller 9), Richmond 26 (Cayo, Golden 7). Assists_George Mason 9 (Johnson 3), Richmond 10 (Francis, Gilyard 3). Total Fouls_George Mason 16, Richmond 14. A_5,651 (7,201).

