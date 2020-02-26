Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Richmond 73, George Washington 70

February 26, 2020 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND (21-7)

Cayo 2-7 2-2 6, Golden 4-11 4-4 12, Francis 7-14 3-6 19, Gilyard 2-8 2-4 8, Sherod 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 25-59 14-20 73.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-16)

Battle 4-7 0-1 10, Paar 3-5 0-2 6, Jack 5-12 3-4 17, Nelson 4-8 4-6 13, Potter 7-12 3-8 17. Totals 25-50 12-23 70.

Halftime_Richmond 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 9-21 (Sherod 3-6, Francis 2-2, Gilyard 2-6), George Washington 8-24 (Jack 4-9, Battle 2-5, Nelson 1-3, Potter 0-3). Rebounds_Richmond 35 (Cayo 9), George Washington 32 (Paar, Nelson 7). Assists_Richmond 17 (Golden 8), George Washington 14 (Potter 11). Total Fouls_Richmond 17, George Washington 19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound