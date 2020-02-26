Richmond 73, George Washington 70

RICHMOND (21-7)

Cayo 2-7 2-2 6, Golden 4-11 4-4 12, Francis 7-14 3-6 19, Gilyard 2-8 2-4 8, Sherod 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 25-59 14-20 73.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-16)

Battle 4-7 0-1 10, Paar 3-5 0-2 6, Jack 5-12 3-4 17, Nelson 4-8 4-6 13, Potter 7-12 3-8 17. Totals 25-50 12-23 70.

Halftime_Richmond 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 9-21 (Sherod 3-6, Francis 2-2, Gilyard 2-6), George Washington 8-24 (Jack 4-9, Battle 2-5, Nelson 1-3, Potter 0-3). Rebounds_Richmond 35 (Cayo 9), George Washington 32 (Paar, Nelson 7). Assists_Richmond 17 (Golden 8), George Washington 14 (Potter 11). Total Fouls_Richmond 17, George Washington 19.

