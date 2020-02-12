Richmond 74, La Salle 47

RICHMOND (18-6)

Cayo 6-7 0-1 12, Golden 8-11 0-0 16, Francis 5-11 3-3 14, Gilyard 1-4 0-0 2, Sherod 2-6 2-2 7, Wojcik 1-6 2-2 5, Burton 4-10 3-4 12, Gustavson 2-5 0-2 4, Grace 1-1 0-0 2, Koureissi 0-0 0-2 0, Arizin 0-0 0-0 0, Gaitley 0-0 0-0 0, Kulju 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 10-16 74.

LA SALLE (11-12)

Croswell 5-8 0-0 10, Beatty 3-12 0-0 8, Deas 1-4 1-2 4, Phiri 1-4 0-0 3, Spencer 2-10 0-0 6, Kenney 4-12 3-4 14, Ray 0-3 0-0 0, Kimbrough 1-2 0-0 2, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Lafond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 4-6 47.

Halftime_Richmond 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 4-19 (Burton 1-3, Francis 1-3, Sherod 1-3, Wojcik 1-5, Gustavson 0-2, Gilyard 0-3), La Salle 9-31 (Kenney 3-9, Spencer 2-6, Beatty 2-8, Deas 1-2, Phiri 1-4, Ray 0-1, Stone 0-1). Rebounds_Richmond 43 (Burton 7), La Salle 27 (Croswell 7). Assists_Richmond 16 (Gilyard 5), La Salle 10 (Phiri 4). Total Fouls_Richmond 10, La Salle 14. A_1,271 (3,400).

