Richmond 76, George Washington 54

GEORGE WASHINGTON (10-12)

Battle 2-5 1-1 6, Harris 5-9 1-1 11, Jack 3-13 0-0 7, Mitola 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson 5-12 0-0 11, Offurum 1-3 0-0 3, Paar 3-3 0-0 6, Stallings 0-1 0-0 0, Toro 1-2 1-2 3, Walker 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 23-53 3-4 54.

RICHMOND (16-6)

Arizin 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 6-8 0-1 12, Cayo 4-7 2-2 10, Gaitley 0-0 0-0 0, Gilyard 1-5 2-4 4, Golden 9-14 1-1 20, Grace 0-1 0-0 0, Gustavson 2-6 4-5 9, Koureissi 1-2 0-0 2, Kulju 0-1 0-0 0, Sherod 5-9 3-3 15, Wojcik 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 30-58 12-16 76.

Halftime_Richmond 39-22. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 5-22 (Mitola 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Offurum 1-3, Battle 1-4, Jack 1-10, Harris 0-1), Richmond 4-15 (Sherod 2-2, Golden 1-2, Gustavson 1-4, Burton 0-1, Koureissi 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Gilyard 0-3). Rebounds_George Washington 30 (Harris 10), Richmond 26 (Wojcik 6). Assists_George Washington 10 (Harris, Nelson 3), Richmond 17 (Gilyard 9). Total Fouls_George Washington 17, Richmond 9.

