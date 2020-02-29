Richmond 95, UMass 71

UMASS (13-16)

Diallo 3-6 3-5 10, T.Mitchell 7-19 3-4 18, K.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre 2-7 0-0 6, Santos 2-3 1-2 7, East 2-7 0-0 4, Walker 7-12 2-3 17, Clergeot 2-6 1-1 6, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 10-15 71.

RICHMOND (22-7)

Cayo 6-7 2-2 14, Golden 5-10 2-2 13, Francis 5-13 7-8 20, Gilyard 4-7 0-0 10, Sherod 6-6 2-2 16, Gustavson 2-3 3-3 7, Wojcik 2-4 2-2 8, Burton 1-3 2-2 4, Grace 0-3 1-2 1, Koureissi 1-1 0-0 2, Gaitley 0-0 0-0 0, Kulju 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 21-23 95.

Halftime_Richmond 49-26. 3-Point Goals_UMass 9-21 (Santos 2-3, Pierre 2-4, Diallo 1-1, Clergeot 1-3, Walker 1-3, T.Mitchell 1-4, East 0-2), Richmond 10-24 (Francis 3-8, Sherod 2-2, Wojcik 2-4, Gilyard 2-5, Golden 1-1, Burton 0-1, Grace 0-1, Gustavson 0-1, Kulju 0-1). Fouled Out_Clergeot, Koureissi. Rebounds_UMass 25 (T.Mitchell 7), Richmond 41 (Golden 9). Assists_UMass 15 (East 5), Richmond 18 (Gilyard 10). Total Fouls_UMass 21, Richmond 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.