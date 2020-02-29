Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Richmond 95, UMass 71

February 29, 2020 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

UMASS (13-16)

Diallo 3-6 3-5 10, T.Mitchell 7-19 3-4 18, K.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre 2-7 0-0 6, Santos 2-3 1-2 7, East 2-7 0-0 4, Walker 7-12 2-3 17, Clergeot 2-6 1-1 6, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 10-15 71.

RICHMOND (22-7)

Cayo 6-7 2-2 14, Golden 5-10 2-2 13, Francis 5-13 7-8 20, Gilyard 4-7 0-0 10, Sherod 6-6 2-2 16, Gustavson 2-3 3-3 7, Wojcik 2-4 2-2 8, Burton 1-3 2-2 4, Grace 0-3 1-2 1, Koureissi 1-1 0-0 2, Gaitley 0-0 0-0 0, Kulju 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 21-23 95.

Halftime_Richmond 49-26. 3-Point Goals_UMass 9-21 (Santos 2-3, Pierre 2-4, Diallo 1-1, Clergeot 1-3, Walker 1-3, T.Mitchell 1-4, East 0-2), Richmond 10-24 (Francis 3-8, Sherod 2-2, Wojcik 2-4, Gilyard 2-5, Golden 1-1, Burton 0-1, Grace 0-1, Gustavson 0-1, Kulju 0-1). Fouled Out_Clergeot, Koureissi. Rebounds_UMass 25 (T.Mitchell 7), Richmond 41 (Golden 9). Assists_UMass 15 (East 5), Richmond 18 (Gilyard 10). Total Fouls_UMass 21, Richmond 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration