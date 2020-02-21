Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Richmond looks to extend streak vs SBU

February 21, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Richmond (20-6, 10-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (17-9, 9-4)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its sixth straight conference win against Saint Bonaventure. Richmond’s last A10 loss came against the VCU Rams 87-68 on Jan. 28. Saint Bonaventure lost 93-64 to Davidson last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond’s Grant Golden, Blake Francis and Nick Sherod have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Kyle Lofton has had his hand in 43 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bonnies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spiders. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) over its past three contests while Richmond has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 74.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up