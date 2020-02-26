Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ricks carries Abilene Christian past Sam Houston St. 85-69

February 26, 2020 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Payten Ricks had 23 points as Abilene Christian beat Sam Houston State 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Clay Gayman had 13 points for Abilene Christian (18-10, 13-4 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Kolton Kohl added 12 points.

Dainan Swoope had 17 points for the Bearkats (18-11, 11-7). Zach Nutall added 13 points. Chad Bowie had six rebounds.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Bearkats with the win. Sam Houston State defeated Abilene Christian 82-76 on Jan. 22. Abilene Christian takes on Central Arkansas at home on Saturday. Sam Houston State plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road next Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound