Rider 61, Canisius 60

CANISIUS (9-14)

Brown 3-5 0-0 6, White 2-4 0-0 5, Harried 3-8 3-5 10, Henderson 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 7-15 2-2 17, Brandon 5-9 2-4 14, Hitchon 1-4 2-2 4, Hadzic 0-0 0-0 0, St. Louis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 9-13 60.

RIDER (13-9)

Scott 2-6 0-3 5, Marshall 4-6 1-3 9, Jordan 4-11 0-2 9, Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Vaughn 8-17 0-3 18, Nunez 1-3 3-3 6, Powell 2-5 0-0 6, Ogemuno-Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ings 1-2 1-1 3, Randall 0-1 0-1 0, Bladen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-18 61.

Halftime_Canisius 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 5-26 (Brandon 2-4, White 1-1, Harried 1-6, Johnson 1-8, Brown 0-1, Hitchon 0-2, Henderson 0-4), Rider 7-19 (Powell 2-3, Vaughn 2-5, Scott 1-2, Nunez 1-3, Jordan 1-5, Randall 0-1). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Canisius 32 (Brandon 8), Rider 32 (Jordan, Vaughn 7). Assists_Canisius 8 (Johnson, Brandon 2), Rider 10 (Williams, Vaughn, Nunez, Powell 2). Total Fouls_Canisius 17, Rider 10. A_1,650 (1,950).

