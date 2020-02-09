Rider 73, Niagara 58

NIAGARA (7-16)

Kuakumensah 3-9 6-8 12, Hammond 3-13 0-0 7, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 2-5 0-0 6, Solomon 2-8 3-4 8, MacDonald 7-10 0-0 18, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Towns 0-6 2-2 2, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-54 14-18 58.

RIDER (14-9)

Scott 7-9 0-0 17, Marshall 8-9 0-0 16, Jordan 2-8 0-0 6, Williams 2-3 1-4 5, Vaughn 2-5 0-0 6, Ings 3-4 0-0 6, Nunez 2-4 0-0 6, Powell 1-5 1-1 3, Randall 1-4 0-0 3, Bladen 1-1 0-0 2, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-2 1-1 3, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 3-6 73.

Halftime_Rider 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 8-31 (MacDonald 4-7, Roberts 2-5, Solomon 1-6, Hammond 1-8, Brown 0-1, Kuakumensah 0-1, Towns 0-3), Rider 10-24 (Scott 3-4, Vaughn 2-3, Nunez 2-4, Jordan 2-6, Randall 1-4, Ings 0-1, Powell 0-2). Rebounds_Niagara 18 (Kuakumensah, Hammond 4), Rider 36 (Marshall 6). Assists_Niagara 11 (Kuakumensah, Hammond, Brown 3), Rider 21 (Jordan 6). Total Fouls_Niagara 8, Rider 13. A_1,528 (1,950).

