Rider 79, Monmouth (NJ) 67

February 28, 2020 11:48 pm
 
MONMOUTH (NJ) (16-12)

Traore 3-5 0-0 6, Chaput 2-3 0-0 5, Hammond 8-22 8-12 28, McClary 2-3 1-2 5, Salnave 3-10 4-7 10, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 3, Papas 0-9 1-1 1, Ibiezugbe 1-2 1-2 3, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Pillari 1-3 0-0 2, Rutty 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-63 15-24 67.

RIDER (16-12)

Scott 4-7 4-7 12, Marshall 6-11 9-12 21, Jordan 6-13 0-0 14, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Vaughn 4-8 8-8 16, Nunez 3-6 4-6 13, Ings 0-3 0-0 0, Ogemuno-Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Randall 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 24-54 26-35 79.

Halftime_Rider 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 6-25 (Hammond 4-13, Chaput 1-1, Gabriel 1-1, Pillari 0-1, Martin 0-2, Salnave 0-3, Papas 0-4), Rider 5-18 (Nunez 3-6, Jordan 2-6, Ings 0-1, Powell 0-1, Randall 0-1, Vaughn 0-3). Fouled Out_Salnave, Scott, Williams. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 28 (Traore 6), Rider 41 (Marshall 15). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 12 (Salnave 3), Rider 14 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 25, Rider 24. A_1,650 (1,950).

