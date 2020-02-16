Rider 79, Quinnipiac 63

QUINNIPIAC (11-13)

Marfo 2-5 5-11 9, Rigoni 1-4 0-0 2, Balanc 7-16 0-0 16, Kelly 6-14 3-4 17, T.Williams 3-8 1-2 8, Pickron 3-13 0-0 8, Falzon 1-5 0-0 3, McGuire 0-2 0-0 0, Pinkney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 9-17 63.

RIDER (15-10)

Scott 6-13 0-2 14, Marshall 3-7 3-6 9, Jordan 4-11 2-4 10, Nunez 3-8 1-1 9, Vaughn 8-13 2-8 20, Ings 2-5 0-0 5, Randall 3-6 0-1 8, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bladen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-66 8-22 79.

Halftime_Rider 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 8-37 (Balanc 2-5, Kelly 2-9, Pickron 2-9, Falzon 1-4, T.Williams 1-6, McGuire 0-1, Rigoni 0-3), Rider 9-27 (Randall 2-4, Nunez 2-5, Vaughn 2-5, Scott 2-8, Ings 1-3, Jordan 0-2). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 36 (Marfo 15), Rider 40 (Marshall 16). Assists_Quinnipiac 9 (Kelly 4), Rider 20 (Vaughn 9). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 21, Rider 15. A_1,533 (1,950).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.