Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rider 79, Quinnipiac 63

February 16, 2020 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

QUINNIPIAC (11-13)

Marfo 2-5 5-11 9, Rigoni 1-4 0-0 2, Balanc 7-16 0-0 16, Kelly 6-14 3-4 17, T.Williams 3-8 1-2 8, Pickron 3-13 0-0 8, Falzon 1-5 0-0 3, McGuire 0-2 0-0 0, Pinkney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 9-17 63.

RIDER (15-10)

Scott 6-13 0-2 14, Marshall 3-7 3-6 9, Jordan 4-11 2-4 10, Nunez 3-8 1-1 9, Vaughn 8-13 2-8 20, Ings 2-5 0-0 5, Randall 3-6 0-1 8, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bladen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-66 8-22 79.

Halftime_Rider 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 8-37 (Balanc 2-5, Kelly 2-9, Pickron 2-9, Falzon 1-4, T.Williams 1-6, McGuire 0-1, Rigoni 0-3), Rider 9-27 (Randall 2-4, Nunez 2-5, Vaughn 2-5, Scott 2-8, Ings 1-3, Jordan 0-2). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 36 (Marfo 15), Rider 40 (Marshall 16). Assists_Quinnipiac 9 (Kelly 4), Rider 20 (Vaughn 9). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 21, Rider 15. A_1,533 (1,950).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins