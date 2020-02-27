Listen Live Sports

Riller carries Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 80-71

February 27, 2020 8:52 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller had 24 points as College of Charleston topped Delaware 80-71 on Thursday night.

Brevin Galloway had 19 points for College of Charleston (16-13, 10-7 Colonial Athletic Association), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Sam Miller added 16 points and eight rebounds.

College of Charleston totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Justyn Mutts had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (20-10, 10-7). Nate Darling added 18 points. Ryan Allen had 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Fightin’ Blue Hens on the season. College of Charleston defeated Delaware 75-63 on Dec. 30. College of Charleston finishes out the regular season against Drexel at home on Saturday. Delaware finishes out the regular season against UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

