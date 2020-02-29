Listen Live Sports

Riller leads College of Charleston past Drexel 75-66

February 29, 2020 6:45 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller had 25 points as College of Charleston topped Drexel 75-66 on Saturday.

Sam Miller had 14 points and eight rebounds for Charleston (17-13, 11-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jaylen McManus added 13 points and Zep Jasper had 12.

Camren Wynter had 18 points and seven assists for the Dragons (13-18, 6-12), who have lost seven games in a row. Zach Walton added 18 points. James Butler had 11 rebounds.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Dragons for the season. College of Charleston defeated Drexel 76-65 on Dec. 28.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

