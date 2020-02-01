Rio Grande 70, CS Bakersfield 59

CS BAKERSFIELD (10-13)

Buckingham 0-3 0-0 0, Edler-Davis 1-8 2-2 5, Lee 7-12 2-2 18, Perry 4-9 3-4 11, Allen 3-10 0-0 7, Stith 2-4 1-2 5, McCall 1-2 2-2 4, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Readus 2-2 3-3 7, Person 0-1 0-0 0, Schoemann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 13-15 59.

RIO GRANDE (7-14)

Jackson 4-9 8-9 17, Levi 3-8 5-9 11, Varner 0-8 5-6 5, Johnson 3-6 4-8 11, Rhea 4-4 1-2 9, Bratton 2-3 4-6 8, Dibiamaka 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 0-3 1-2 1, McClain 1-2 0-2 3, Raines 1-3 0-0 2, Fontaine 1-1 1-1 3, Gaines 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 29-45 70.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 34-29. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 4-20 (Lee 2-4, Allen 1-5, Edler-Davis 1-6, Buckingham 0-1, Perry 0-1, Moore 0-3), Rio Grande 3-16 (McClain 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Dibiamaka 0-1, Freeman 0-2, Raines 0-2, Varner 0-2). Fouled Out_Perry, Rhea. Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 33 (Lee, Stith 6), Rio Grande 35 (Johnson 9). Assists_CS Bakersfield 15 (Allen 4), Rio Grande 13 (Levi 6). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 32, Rio Grande 15. A_1,065 (2,500).

