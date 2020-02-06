Listen Live Sports

Rio Grande 73, UMKC 60

February 6, 2020 10:43 pm
 
RIO GRANDE (8-14)

Rhea 3-3 1-2 7, Varner 7-14 8-8 23, Jackson 5-9 6-7 16, Q.Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Levi 1-3 2-2 5, Freeman 3-7 1-2 9, Bratton 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 1-1 0-2 2, Dibiamaka 0-0 1-3 1, Raines 0-0 7-10 7, Fontaine 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 26-36 73.

UMKC (12-12)

Allick 3-6 4-4 10, Giles 1-2 0-0 2, Kamgain 0-5 4-4 4, Whitfield 4-8 2-2 13, Williams 4-5 0-0 9, White 4-14 2-4 10, Hardnett 3-10 0-1 6, Klanjscek 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 21-53 12-15 60.

Halftime_Rio Grande 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 5-12 (Freeman 2-4, Varner 1-1, Levi 1-2, Q.Johnson 1-3, Jackson 0-2), UMKC 6-19 (Whitfield 3-5, Klanjscek 2-3, Williams 1-1, Allick 0-1, White 0-2, Kamgain 0-3, Hardnett 0-4). Fouled Out_Giles, Williams. Rebounds_Rio Grande 24 (Levi 4), UMKC 22 (White 7). Assists_Rio Grande 12 (Levi 6), UMKC 9 (Kamgain 6). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 18, UMKC 26. A_1,097 (7,300).

