Rio Grande 75, Chicago St. 64

February 8, 2020 3:44 pm
 
RIO GRANDE (9-14)

Rhea 2-3 0-0 4, Varner 5-8 9-10 23, Jackson 5-11 3-4 14, Q.Johnson 3-6 3-4 10, Levi 2-5 5-6 10, Freeman 0-2 1-4 1, Bratton 3-4 2-2 8, McClain 0-0 1-2 1, Dibiamaka 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 1-3 0-0 2, Raines 1-1 0-0 2, Fontaine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 24-32 75.

CHICAGO ST. (4-21)

Jones 4-12 1-4 11, Marble 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 4-5 1-4 9, X.Johnson 3-7 4-4 13, A.Lewis 6-11 7-7 22, Gholizadeh 2-4 4-6 9, Whitehead 0-0 0-0 0, Bigirumwami 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 17-25 64.

Halftime_Chicago St. 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 7-11 (Varner 4-5, Levi 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Q.Johnson 1-3), Chicago St. 9-21 (X.Johnson 3-6, A.Lewis 3-6, Jones 2-4, Gholizadeh 1-3, Marble 0-2). Fouled Out_Marble. Rebounds_Rio Grande 24 (Varner, Jackson 4), Chicago St. 22 (Marble 6). Assists_Rio Grande 15 (Levi 8), Chicago St. 10 (X.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 23, Chicago St. 25. A_378 (7,000).

