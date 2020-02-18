Listen Live Sports

Rio Grande 93, Texas of the Permian Basin 80

February 18, 2020 3:15 pm
 
TEXAS OF THE PERMIAN BASIN (0-2)

Carlisle 3-6 2-2 10, Washington 5-10 0-0 10, Dembley 5-9 0-0 13, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Anderson 2-9 2-2 8, Rodriguez 4-9 1-1 9, Kieke 1-3 0-0 3, Danielson 2-3 0-0 4, Lee 5-8 4-4 16, Hernandez 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-64 9-9 80.

RIO GRANDE (12-14)

Rhea 2-4 1-2 5, Varner 9-15 2-2 23, Jackson 8-13 0-0 19, Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Levi 3-8 0-0 7, Dibiamaka 1-3 0-0 3, Freeman 4-7 1-4 13, Raines 1-3 2-2 5, McClain 1-2 1-2 3, Gaines 1-4 0-0 2, Bratton 2-2 0-1 4, Fontaine 1-1 0-0 2, Garcia 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 7-13 93.

Halftime_Rio Grande 49-36. 3-Point Goals_Texas of the Permian Basin 11-22 (Dembley 3-6, Lee 2-3, Carlisle 2-4, Anderson 2-5, Hernandez 1-1, Kieke 1-2, Jones 0-1), Rio Grande 14-31 (Freeman 4-6, Jackson 3-5, Varner 3-6, Dibiamaka 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Raines 1-3, Levi 1-4, Garcia 0-1, McClain 0-1, Rhea 0-1). Rebounds_Texas of the Permian Basin 33 (Rodriguez 8), Rio Grande 32 (Varner 6). Assists_Texas of the Permian Basin 18 (Dembley, Rodriguez 4), Rio Grande 29 (Levi 7). Total Fouls_Texas of the Permian Basin 16, Rio Grande 13. A_1,012 (2,500).

The Associated Press

