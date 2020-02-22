Listen Live Sports

Rivers lifts Florida Gulf Coast past NJIT 55-39

February 22, 2020 6:34 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dakota Rivers had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a 55-39 win over NJIT on Saturday.

Caleb Catto had 13 points for Florida Gulf Coast (9-20, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Warren added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Cyrus Largie had six rebounds.

Zach Scott, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Highlanders’ 39 points represented the lowest total by a Florida Gulf Coast opponent this season.

NJIT scored 15 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Zach Cooks had 18 points for the Highlanders (8-19, 5-9). Souleymane Diakite added 11 rebounds and four blocks.

San Antonio Brinson, who was second on the Highlanders in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Florida Gulf Coast 56-54 on Jan. 25. Florida Gulf Coast plays Jacksonville at home on Thursday. NJIT faces North Alabama on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

