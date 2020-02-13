Listen Live Sports

Roberts lifts Georgia St. past Appalachian St. 76-65

February 13, 2020 9:58 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts scored 17 points as Georgia State topped Appalachian State 76-65 on Thursday night. Nelson Phillips added 16 points for the Panthers, while Kane Williams chipped in 15.

Roberts shot 5 for 6 from deep. Phillips also had three blocks, while Williams posted seven rebounds.

Damon Wilson had 10 points for Georgia State (17-9, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Corey Allen, who led the Panthers in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

The Panthers swatted a season-high 10 blocks.

Kendall Lewis scored a season-high 24 points and had seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (14-12, 8-7). O’Showen Williams added 17 points. Justin Forrest had 11 points and six assists.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers on the season. Georgia State defeated Appalachian State 69-60 on Jan. 2. Georgia State matches up against Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday. Appalachian State matches up against Georgia Southern on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

