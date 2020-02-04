Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets without Westbrook, Capela against Hornets

February 4, 2020 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela are out with injuries for the Houston Rockets against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Westbrook will miss the game because of a left thumb sprain he sustained on Sunday against the Pelicans.

Capela is out for the third straight game and for the fourth time in five games with a bruised right heel which has bothered him for weeks.

Coach Mike D’Antoni said the injury isn’t serious and he expects the guard to return for Houston’s next game. D’Antoni has said that Capela won’t return until he is pain free.

Advertisement

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy