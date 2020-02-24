Listen Live Sports

Rockies 12, Indians 8

February 24, 2020 6:40 pm
 
Indians Rockies
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 10 7 Totals 36 12 13 9
F.Lndor ss 2 1 1 2 Blckmon rf 2 1 0 0
Y.Chang ss 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0
Mercado cf 2 2 1 0 M.Hearn pr 0 1 0 0
Mrabell cf 2 0 0 0 C.Owngs ss 2 2 1 0
Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 2 M.Grber rf 1 2 1 0
Freeman ss 1 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 1 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Vlade 3b 3 1 1 0
Bradley 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 2 1 2 2
Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0 Boswell cf 3 1 3 3
Clement 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Tapia lf 3 0 2 1
J.Buers dh 3 0 1 0 A.Trejo ss 1 1 0 0
Krieger pr 1 1 0 0 Hampson 2b 2 0 0 0
B.Zmmer rf 3 2 2 2 Stamets 2b 1 1 0 0
T.Broks rf 1 0 0 0 Fuentes dh 2 0 0 0
Ka’.Tom lf 3 1 2 1 Mundell ph 3 0 2 2
M.Longo lf 1 0 1 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 1
Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0 C.Rbago c 2 0 0 0
B.Tylor c 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 3 1 1 0
Collins c 1 0 0 0 D.Btera ph 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 130 022 000 8
Colorado 104 101 05x 12

E_Hernandez (1). DP_Cleveland 6, Colorado 0. 2B_Ramirez 2 (2), Zimmer (1), Murphy (1), Daza (1). HR_Lindor (1), Zimmer (1). CS_Tom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Indians
Plesac 2 2 1 1 1 2
Allen 1-3 3 4 2 2 0
Krauth 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Hoyt 1 3 1 1 0 0
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hill 1 2 1 1 0 0
Gose 1 1 0 0 0 1
Angulo 1-3 1 5 5 4 0
Teaney 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rockies
Gonzalez 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 1
Tinoco 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lambert 2 0 0 0 1 3
Shaw 1 2 2 2 0 0
Estevez 1 3 2 2 0 1
Collins 1 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Allen, Hoyt, Hill, Angulo, Teaney, Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Ted Barrett Second, Tom Woodring Third, Andrew Barret.

T_. A_5,273

