Rockies 12, Indians 8

Indians Rockies ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 10 7 Totals 36 12 13 9 F.Lndor ss 2 1 1 2 Blckmon rf 2 1 0 0 Y.Chang ss 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 2 1 0 M.Hearn pr 0 1 0 0 Mrabell cf 2 0 0 0 C.Owngs ss 2 2 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 2 M.Grber rf 1 2 1 0 Freeman ss 1 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Vlade 3b 3 1 1 0 Bradley 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 2 1 2 2 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0 Boswell cf 3 1 3 3 Clement 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Tapia lf 3 0 2 1 J.Buers dh 3 0 1 0 A.Trejo ss 1 1 0 0 Krieger pr 1 1 0 0 Hampson 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Zmmer rf 3 2 2 2 Stamets 2b 1 1 0 0 T.Broks rf 1 0 0 0 Fuentes dh 2 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom lf 3 1 2 1 Mundell ph 3 0 2 2 M.Longo lf 1 0 1 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 1 Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0 C.Rbago c 2 0 0 0 B.Tylor c 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 3 1 1 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0 D.Btera ph 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 130 022 000 — 8 Colorado 104 101 05x — 12

E_Hernandez (1). DP_Cleveland 6, Colorado 0. 2B_Ramirez 2 (2), Zimmer (1), Murphy (1), Daza (1). HR_Lindor (1), Zimmer (1). CS_Tom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Indians Plesac 2 2 1 1 1 2 Allen 1-3 3 4 2 2 0 Krauth 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Hoyt 1 3 1 1 0 0 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hill 1 2 1 1 0 0 Gose 1 1 0 0 0 1 Angulo 1-3 1 5 5 4 0 Teaney 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Rockies Gonzalez 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 Tinoco 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Lambert 2 0 0 0 1 3 Shaw 1 2 2 2 0 0 Estevez 1 3 2 2 0 1 Collins 1 0 0 0 0 0 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Allen, Hoyt, Hill, Angulo, Teaney, Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Ted Barrett Second, Tom Woodring Third, Andrew Barret.

T_. A_5,273

