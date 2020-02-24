Rockies 12, Indians 8

|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|12
|13
|9
|
|F.Lndor ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Blckmon rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Y.Chang ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|M.Hearn pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Owngs ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|M.Grber rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Mrphy 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boswell cf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Buers dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Trejo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Krieger pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zmmer rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Stamets 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Broks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mundell ph
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|M.Longo lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Rbago c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Tylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Btera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|130
|022
|000
|—
|8
|Colorado
|104
|101
|05x
|—
|12
E_Hernandez (1). DP_Cleveland 6, Colorado 0. 2B_Ramirez 2 (2), Zimmer (1), Murphy (1), Daza (1). HR_Lindor (1), Zimmer (1). CS_Tom (1).
|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Allen
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Krauth
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hoyt
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gose
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Angulo
|
|1-3
|1
|5
|5
|4
|0
|Teaney
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzalez
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Tinoco
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lambert
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Shaw
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Estevez
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Collins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosscup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Allen, Hoyt, Hill, Angulo, Teaney, Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Ted Barrett Second, Tom Woodring Third, Andrew Barret.
T_. A_5,273
