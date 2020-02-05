Listen Live Sports

Rockies extend Jiménez non-roster invite to spring training

February 5, 2020 6:41 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Ubaldo Jiménez will return to the mound for the Colorado Rockies in spring training.

The hard-throwing righty with the distinctive delivery was one of 21 players to receive a non-roster invitation to spring training from the Rockies on Wednesday. The list also includes catcher Drew Butera and infielder Chris Owings.

The 36-year-old Jiménez hasn’t pitched in the majors since Sept. 22, 2017, with Baltimore. He was originally signed by Colorado as an amateur free agent while a teenager.

Jiménez became a fan favorite at Coors Field after bursting on the scene in September 2006. The affable pitcher from the Dominican Republic tossed Colorado’s only no-hitter on April 7, 2010, in Atlanta. He wound up 19-8 with a 2.88 ERA that season and finished third in the NL Cy Young voting.

His 19 wins remain a single-season Rockies record.

Jiménez was dealt to Cleveland in July 2011, where he spent two more seasons before signing a free agent deal with Baltimore prior to 2014.

He’s 114-117 over his career with a 4.34 ERA. Jiménez has struck out 1,720 in 1,870 innings.

Colorado’s pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout Feb. 12. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 17.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

