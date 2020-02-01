Listen Live Sports

Rockies, Trevor Story finalize $27.5M, 2-year deal

February 1, 2020 5:19 pm
 
1 min read
      

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal Friday, avoiding arbitration.

His agreement leaves 18 players still headed to arbitration hearings, which run from Tuesday through Feb. 21.

Story gets a $2 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $8 million this year and $17.5 million in 2021. He can earn $100,000 bonuses for league MVP and World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP. $50,000 for Silver Slugger and $25,000 each for All-Star selection and Gold Glove.

Story remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. The 27-year-old hit 35 homers and swiped 23 bases last season. He also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363).

His goals for 2020 include stealing more bases and being more of a vocal leader.

“Leading by example is more natural for me,” Story said last weekend during fan fest at Coors Field. “But I think it’s a total evolution of me trying to be the player I want to be.”

Story is a career .276 hitter since making his debut in April 2016. He was a first-round draft pick in 2011.

The Rockies are trying to rebound from a 71-91 campaign after making the playoffs two years in a row. They’ve been quiet on the free-agent front all winter.

But they have made quite a bit of noise over the constant speculation that standout third baseman Nolan Arenado could be traded. Story doesn’t think the Arenado situation will be a distraction heading into spring training.

“Whatever happens, we’ll do a good job of handling it,” Story said last weekend. “We’re all pros here and we’ll continue that way.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

