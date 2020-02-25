Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Roderick hot from long range, Ohio snaps Buffalo win streak

February 25, 2020 10:16 pm
 
1 min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick scored a career-high 21 points. making six 3-pointers, and Ohio topped Buffalo 80-69 on Tuesday night, snapping the Bulls’ four-game win streak.

Roderick was 6-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc, Jason Preston added 19 points with 10 rebounds for Ohio (14-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which earned a fourth straight home victory. Ben Vander Plas added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jordan Dartis had 12 points.

The Bobcats opened the game on an 18-0 run, featuring three straight 3s by Roderick and a 3 and a dunk from Vander Plas. The Bobcats maintained a double-digit lead for much of the game. Buffalo was outrebounded (39-36) for the first time since the MAC opener Jan. 4.

Jayvon Graves had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (18-10, 9-6), Antwain Johnson added 15 points. Josh Mballa had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

Graves became the 21st Buffalo player to surpass 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,013.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Jeenathan Williams, the Bulls’ second-leading scorer (17 ppg), scored three on 1-for-6 shooting in 14 minutes.

Ohio faces Kent State at home on Friday. Buffalo plays Akron at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound