Rojas breaks indoor triple jump world record

February 21, 2020 5:35 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Yulimar Rojas broke the indoor triple jump world record on Friday.

The two-time world champion from Venezuela had a jump of 15.43 meters, seven centimeters more than the previous record held by Russian Tatyana Lebedeva since 2004.

“I’m over the moon,” Rojas said. “I can’t believe I’m the world record-holder. I want to get home and cry. I need to cry to release the adrenaline I have right now.”

The jump at the Villa de Madrid meeting was two centimeters better than Rojas’ outdoor personal best, and the second-best overall behind the outdoor world record of 15.50 meters held by Ukrainian Inessa Kravets since 1995.

