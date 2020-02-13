Listen Live Sports

Roland scores 27 as Northeastern beats UNC Wilmington 71-63

February 13, 2020 9:54 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Roland scored 27 points as Northeastern beat UNC Wilmington 71-63 on Thursday night.

Maxime Boursiquot had 12 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (12-13, 6-7 Colonial Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Bolden Brace added 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Shaquille Walters had 10 points.

Roland, fourth in the nation at 23.4 points per game coming in, made 8 of 15 from the field and 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

Marten Linssen scored a career-high 20 points for the Seahawks (8-19, 3-11). Jaylen Sims added 17 points and eight rebounds. Brian Tolefree had 13 points.

The teams split their season series. UNC Wilmington defeated Northeastern 76-74 on Jan. 18.

Northeastern plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington plays at Hofstra on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

