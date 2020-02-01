Listen Live Sports

Rose scores 20 to lead Temple over East Carolina 76-64

February 1, 2020 9:04 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quinton Rose had 20 points as Temple beat East Carolina 76-64 on Saturday night.

Nate Pierre-Louis added 14 points for Temple (11-10, 3-6 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Alani Moore II had 14 points. J.P. Moorman II had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Rose was 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Tremont Robinson-White scored a season-high 21 points for the Pirates (9-13, 3-6). Tristen Newton added 13 points and six rebounds. Jayden Gardner had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Temple plays Memphis on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina faces Central Florida at home on Thursday.

