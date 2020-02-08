Listen Live Sports

Ross carries Alabama St. past Mississippi Valley St. 87-74

February 8, 2020 8:06 pm
 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jacoby Ross hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 87-74 on Saturday to win its third straight.

AJ Farrar scored 19 points with nine rebounds for the Hornets (6-17, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who outrebounded the Delta Devils 53-31. Leon Daniels scored 19 points with eight boards. Tobi Ewuosho had seven rebounds.

Alabama State scored 53 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Quinton Alston scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and five steals for Mississippi Valley State (1-21, 1-9), which has lost seven straight. Torico Simmons scored 19 points and made seven assists and five steals and Michael Green added 12 points.

The Hornets improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Alabama State defeated Mississippi Valley State 81-75 on January 11. Alabama State plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Monday. Mississippi Valley State plays Alabama A&M at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

