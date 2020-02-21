Listen Live Sports

Ross lifts Iona past Rider on late shot

February 21, 2020
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Ross hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to lift Iona to a 70-69 win over Rider on Friday night. Stevie Jordan turned the ball over on the subsequent possession for the Broncs, as a steal by Isaiah Washington wrapped up the victory for the Gaels.

E.J. Crawford had 22 points to lead the Gaels.

Tajuan Agee had 17 points for Iona (10-13, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ross added 16 points. Washington had 10 points.

Tyere Marshall had 20 points for the Broncs (15-11, 9-7). Dimencio Vaughn added 15 points. Jordan had 13 points.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Broncs this season. Iona defeated Rider 69-66 on Jan. 10. Iona plays Canisius on the road on Thursday. Rider matches up against St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

