Royals 8, Padres 5

Padres Royals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 5 6 5 Totals 35 8 11 8 Tts Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 Kha.Lee lf 4 1 1 1 Cstillo ss 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 1 0 0 0 J.Nylor lf 3 1 2 1 E.Mejia 2b 3 0 0 0 Olvares lf 1 1 1 0 McBroom 1b 0 1 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 2 S.Perez 1b 2 0 0 0 Mjs-Brn 3b 0 1 0 0 Merrell 2b 1 1 1 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 3 1 1 1 J.Vsler 1b 2 0 1 1 Mlendez ph 1 1 1 3 J.Prfar 2b 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 3 0 0 0 Rynolds ss 4 1 1 0 W.Rivas c 0 0 0 1 Strling cf 4 2 2 0 O.Mller dh 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 0 3 3 N.Esley ph 1 0 0 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 1 0 Cordero rf 1 0 0 0 Phllips rf 4 0 0 0 Trmmell rf 2 0 0 0 Almonte cf 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys cf 2 0 0 0

San Diego 201 000 020 — 5 Kansas City 011 102 30x — 8

2B_Tatis Jr. (1), Merrell (1), Reynolds (1), Gallagher 2 (2). 3B_Olivares (1). HR_Machado (1), Lee (1), Soler (1), Melendez (1). SB_Starling (1). SF_Rivas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Padres Quantrill 2 2 1 1 0 4 Bednar H, 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 Pomeranz BS, 0-0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 Eickhoff L, 0-0 1 3 2 2 0 2 Ashbeck 1 2 3 3 1 1 Miller 1 1 0 0 0 1

Royals Keller 1 2 2 2 0 0 Woods Jr. 2 2 1 1 2 0 Newberry 1 0 0 0 1 0 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holland W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Zuber H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Speier 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Rosario S, 0-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Quantrill (Perez), Speier (Quiroz).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Alan Porter Second, Jim Wolf Third, Chris Sega.

T_2:47. A_3,432

