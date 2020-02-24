Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 8, Padres 5

February 24, 2020 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Padres Royals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 5 6 5 Totals 35 8 11 8
Tts Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 Kha.Lee lf 4 1 1 1
Cstillo ss 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 1 0 0 0
J.Nylor lf 3 1 2 1 E.Mejia 2b 3 0 0 0
Olvares lf 1 1 1 0 McBroom 1b 0 1 0 0
Machado 3b 3 1 1 2 S.Perez 1b 2 0 0 0
Mjs-Brn 3b 0 1 0 0 Merrell 2b 1 1 1 0
E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 3 1 1 1
J.Vsler 1b 2 0 1 1 Mlendez ph 1 1 1 3
J.Prfar 2b 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 3 0 0 0 Rynolds ss 4 1 1 0
W.Rivas c 0 0 0 1 Strling cf 4 2 2 0
O.Mller dh 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 0 3 3
N.Esley ph 1 0 0 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 1 0
Cordero rf 1 0 0 0 Phllips rf 4 0 0 0
Trmmell rf 2 0 0 0
Almonte cf 1 0 0 0
M.Gttys cf 2 0 0 0
San Diego 201 000 020 5
Kansas City 011 102 30x 8

2B_Tatis Jr. (1), Merrell (1), Reynolds (1), Gallagher 2 (2). 3B_Olivares (1). HR_Machado (1), Lee (1), Soler (1), Melendez (1). SB_Starling (1). SF_Rivas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Padres
Quantrill 2 2 1 1 0 4
Bednar H, 0 1 1 1 1 0 2
Pomeranz BS, 0-0 1 2 1 1 0 0
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Eickhoff L, 0-0 1 3 2 2 0 2
Ashbeck 1 2 3 3 1 1
Miller 1 1 0 0 0 1
Royals
Keller 1 2 2 2 0 0
Woods Jr. 2 2 1 1 2 0
Newberry 1 0 0 0 1 0
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holland W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Zuber H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Speier 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Rosario S, 0-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Quantrill (Perez), Speier (Quiroz).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Alan Porter Second, Jim Wolf Third, Chris Sega.

Advertisement

T_2:47. A_3,432

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound