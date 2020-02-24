Royals 8, Padres 5

|Padres
|
|
|
|
|
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|
|Tts Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kha.Lee lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cstillo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Nylor lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|E.Mejia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|S.Perez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mjs-Brn 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Merrell 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Vsler 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mlendez ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.Prfar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Rivas c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Strling cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|O.Mller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
|N.Esley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trmmell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Almonte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Gttys cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|201
|000
|020
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|011
|102
|30x
|—
|8
2B_Tatis Jr. (1), Merrell (1), Reynolds (1), Gallagher 2 (2). 3B_Olivares (1). HR_Machado (1), Lee (1), Soler (1), Melendez (1). SB_Starling (1). SF_Rivas (1).
|Padres
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bednar H, 0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pomeranz BS, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eickhoff L, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ashbeck
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Miller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Woods Jr.
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Newberry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zuber H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Speier
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rosario S, 0-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Quantrill (Perez), Speier (Quiroz).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Alan Porter Second, Jim Wolf Third, Chris Sega.
T_2:47. A_3,432
